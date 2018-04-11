KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-11

Quantcast

WEBSITE SHUT DOWN

  • BACKPAGE.COM can no longer be accessed.  The FBI shut down the website.  The law enforcement agency says the site was best known for selling sex.  It's also been reported, since Backpage was founded in 2004, it's earned $500-Million in revenue from prostitution.

TAR CREEK AUDIT

  • Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter reverses course and releases a 2011 state audit into the cleanup of the tar creek superfund site in Northeastern Oklahoma that suggested the job cost taxpayers five times as much as it should have.  Hunter released two separate tar creek audits on Monday after being sued late last year by a Washington based public watchdog group the “Campaign for Accountability”.

TEACHER WALKOUT

  • The battle over education funding in Oklahoma now enters its 8th day.  The Miami school district has cancelled classes again today, Commerce is out for the rest of the week, and Quapaw officials tell us school will be out until a resolution is reached.

SYRIA DECISION

  • President Trump is getting closer to a decision, with France and the UK, on how to respond to Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons on its own people.   Yesterday, the United Nations voted on rival resolutions from the U-S and Russia....and made no progress.  The White House says the President has canceled a planned trip to South America because of the Syrian crisis.

  • National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

          National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO      In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  

  • Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses
