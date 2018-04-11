Delaware County Father Charged In Son's Death

A Delaware County man is charged with the murder of his teenage son.

On Tuesday, Delaware County Attorney Kenny Wright filed charges of 1st degree murder on Tony Rutherford. According to the criminal complaint Rutherford "unlawfully and with malice aforethought causing the death of another human being."

On April 7, 2018, deputies responded to a shooting at 18945 E. 420 Road in Jay, Oklahoma according to court documents. Officials were told by the teenage boy's mother that her husband had shot the teen who was trying to sneak out of the home. When deputies arrived on scene they discovered the shooting happened outside the home, approximately one mile down the road. Authorities found the reporting party and her husband giving CPR on their son next to a truck. The truck was block by another truck.

Rutherford refused to speak with authorities on scene and asked for an attorney. Upon further investigations, deputies found that Rutherford was chasing and firing at the truck. When the truck crashed, Rutherford discovered the driver was his 13 year old son.

Click here for court documents.

