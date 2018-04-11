Body Found In Grand Lake Body Found In Grand Lake Updated: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 11:29 AM EDT Updated:

A Grand Lake resident finds a body while walking dogs Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to 26000 block of South 585 Road about 1/2 mile southeast of Grove, Oklahoma.

The Grand Lake Dam Authority reported the death as suspicious and requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations.

The body appears to be that of a male approximately 25 to 30 years of age.

Agents are hopeful fingerprints will identify the man. No determination yet on cause of death

GRDA is investigating with assistance from Delaware County Sheriff's Department and the Hickory Grove Fire Department and OSBI.

