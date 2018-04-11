Body Found In Grand Lake

A Grand Lake resident finds a body while walking dogs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities responded to 26000 block of South 585 Road about 1/2 mile southeast of Grove, Oklahoma. The Grand Lake Dam Authority reported the death as suspicious and requested assistanceMore >>
A Delaware County man is charged with murder of his teenage son. On Tuesday, Delaware County Attorney Kenny Wright filed charges of 1st degree murder on Tony Rutherford. According to the criminal complaint Rutherford "unlawfully and with malice aforethought causing the death of another human being." On April 7, 2018 deputies responded to a shooting at 18945 E. 420 Road in Jay, Oklahoma according to court documents. Officials were told by the teenage boy's ...More >>
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.More >>
The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday. And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...More >>
