Pittsburg Man Enters Plea and Is Found Guilty of Murder

A Pittsburg man accused of killing his uncle and grandmother pleads no contest and is found guilty.

87-year-old Betty McNabb and her son 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, both of Pleasanton, KS, were reported missing in November of 2016. The KBI investigated their home in Linn County where they suspected foul play. Following a four-day investigation, two bodies were found buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg. They were identified as Betty and Kenneth.

The owner of of that property west of Pittsburg told authorities she saw David McNabb's truck pulling a trailer with a tractor and front end loader on her property on November 10th, 2016.

Autopsy results indicated that Betty McNabb's skull had been fractured by a blunt object and Kenneth McNabb had bee shot three times.

32-year-old David McNabb plead no contest today (April 11, 2018) to two counts of first degree premeditated murder, one count of felony theft and one count of interference with law enforcement. District Court Judge Mark Ward accepted the plea and found McNabb guilty of the crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for September 5th at 9:30 a.m. in Linn County District Court.

The case was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff's Office, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorneys General Jessica Domme and Jason Oxford of Schmidt's office are prosecuting the case.

For more information on the case and to see court documents, click here.