Cherokee County Schools Lockdown After Reported Threat

A 19-year-old is arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat.

The FBI contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office today (April 11) concerning a potentially violent act occurring at an area school. Authorities reviewed the documents provided by the FBI, along with online content allegedly posted and shared by the 19-year-old. The man was found at his Cherokee County home and arrested.

Cherokee County schools and law enforcement throughout the county implemented their school emergency plans until they were told about the suspect's arrest.

"Threats and comments about school violence are very concerning," stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. "They are taken seriously by law enforcement, the Cherokee County Attorney's Office, school officials and parents. We are committed to working together to keep our area schools safe, and as part of that effort, anyone making threats to commit violence will be held accountable accordingly," concluded Sheriff Groves.

No charges have been filed at this time against the 19-year-old.