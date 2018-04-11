Bone Creek 2018 Thursday Night Fishing Jackpots -April - October

Jackpots will be held every Thursday night at the Rocky Point boat ramp on Bone Creek Lake. Registration begins at 3 PM. Tournaments begin at 6 PM and last till dark. $8.00 per person 12 & under fish free with an adult

2018 THURSDAY NIGHT JACKPOT SCHEDULE March 15,22,29 April 5,12,19,26 May 3,10,17,24,31 June 7,14,21,28 July 5,12,19,26 August 2,9,16,23,30 September 6,13,20,27 Classic October 6th LAKE WILL BE OFF LIMITS OCT. 1st through Oct 5th