Ice Dying Workshop - April 13

ArtForms Artist: Caroline

Location: Cow Creek Pottery

April 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Come learn the fascinating technique of ice dying. This method of dying creates intriguing patterns and variance in color – unpredictable and beautiful. Participants will be supplied with one yard of cotton to dye and are welcome to bring more fabric or other cotton pieces for more dying opportunities. All ages Workshop participants limited to 10 Cost – $35.00

Cow Creek Pottery at 107 East 8th Street
Pittsburg, Kansas, United States     

 

ArtForms Gallery LLC
(620) 240-0165

     

