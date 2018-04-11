Story Time at the Pittsburg Library - April 17-25

Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:48:54 GMT
A 19-year-old is arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat. The FBI contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office today (April 11) concerning a potentially violent act occurring at an area school. Authorities reviewed the documents provided by the FBI, along with online content allegedly posted and shared by the 19-year-old. The man was found at his Cherokee County home and arrested. Cherokee County schools and law enforcement throughout the county impleme...More >>
A 19-year-old is arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat. The FBI contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office today (April 11) concerning a potentially violent act occurring at an area school. Authorities reviewed the documents provided by the FBI, along with online content allegedly posted and shared by the 19-year-old. The man was found at his Cherokee County home and arrested. Cherokee County schools and law enforcement throughout the county impleme...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:36 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:36:37 GMT
A Pittsburg man accused of killing his uncle and grandmother pleads no contest and is found guilty. 87-year-old Betty McNabb and her son 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, both of Pleasanton, KS, were reported missing in November of 2016. The KBI investigated their home in Linn County where they suspected foul play. Following a four-day investigation, two bodies were found buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg. They were identified as Betty and Kenneth. The owner of of that pro...More >>
A Pittsburg man accused of killing his uncle and grandmother pleads no contest and is found guilty. 87-year-old Betty McNabb and her son 65-year-old Kenneth McNabb, both of Pleasanton, KS, were reported missing in November of 2016. The KBI investigated their home in Linn County where they suspected foul play. Following a four-day investigation, two bodies were found buried on a rural property west of Pittsburg. They were identified as Betty and Kenneth. The owner of of that pro...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:29:05 GMT
A Grand Lake resident finds a body while walking dogs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities responded to 26000 block of South 585 Road about 1/2 mile southeast of Grove, Oklahoma. The Grand Lake Dam Authority reported the death as suspicious and requested assistance
A Grand Lake resident finds a body while walking dogs Tuesday afternoon. Authorities responded to 26000 block of South 585 Road about 1/2 mile southeast of Grove, Oklahoma. The Grand Lake Dam Authority reported the death as suspicious and requested assistance
Wednesday, April 11 2018 11:50 AM EDT2018-04-11 15:50:43 GMT
A Delaware County man is charged with murder of his teenage son. On Tuesday, Delaware County Attorney Kenny Wright filed charges of 1st degree murder on Tony Rutherford. According to the criminal complaint Rutherford "unlawfully and with malice aforethought causing the death of another human being." On April 7, 2018 deputies responded to a shooting at 18945 E. 420 Road in Jay, Oklahoma according to court documents. Officials were told by the teenage boy's ...
A Delaware County man is charged with murder of his teenage son. On Tuesday, Delaware County Attorney Kenny Wright filed charges of 1st degree murder on Tony Rutherford. According to the criminal complaint Rutherford "unlawfully and with malice aforethought causing the death of another human being." On April 7, 2018 deputies responded to a shooting at 18945 E. 420 Road in Jay, Oklahoma according to court documents. Officials were told by the teenage boy's ...
Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:47 AM EDT2018-04-11 11:47:43 GMT
WEBSITE SHUT DOWN BACKPAGE.COM can no longer be accessed. The FBI shut down the website. The law enforcement agency says the site was best known for selling sex. It's also been reported, since Backpage was founded in 2004, it's earned $500-Million in revenue from prostitution. TAR CREEK AUDIT Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter reverses course and releases a 2011 state audit into the cleanup of the tar creek superfund site in Northeastern Oklahoma that sugg...More >>
WEBSITE SHUT DOWN BACKPAGE.COM can no longer be accessed. The FBI shut down the website. The law enforcement agency says the site was best known for selling sex. It's also been reported, since Backpage was founded in 2004, it's earned $500-Million in revenue from prostitution. TAR CREEK AUDIT Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter reverses course and releases a 2011 state audit into the cleanup of the tar creek superfund site in Northeastern Oklahoma that sugg...More >>
Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:27:13 GMT
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.
Monday, March 26 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:36:47 GMT
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:59:25 GMT
Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library. The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations. The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and ev...More >>
Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library. The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations. The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and ev...More >>
Monday, April 9 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:57:20 GMT
Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus. The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth&mda...More >>
Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus. The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth&mda...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:05:01 GMT
EGGciting Easter Get Together Date: Apr 12, 2018 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location(s): 21 S. Webb Ave. Webb City, MO 64870 - 417-413-4919 Come enjoy this free event for those over 50! Gold and Silver Seniors is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for those 50+! Admission is free, just bring a side dish to share! An Easter ham will be provided for all who attend. While not required, we ask you RSVP for planning purposes at 417-413-4919 or contact Austin at austin@goldandsilverseniors....More >>
EGGciting Easter Get Together Date: Apr 12, 2018 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location(s): 21 S. Webb Ave. Webb City, MO 64870 - 417-413-4919 Come enjoy this free event for those over 50! Gold and Silver Seniors is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for those 50+! Admission is free, just bring a side dish to share! An Easter ham will be provided for all who attend. While not required, we ask you RSVP for planning purposes at 417-413-4919 or contact Austin at austin@goldandsilverseniors....More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:08:26 GMT
ArtForms Artist: Caroline Location: Cow Creek Pottery April 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the fascinating technique of ice dying. This method of dying creates intriguing patterns and variance in color – unpredictable and beautiful. Participants will be supplied with one yard of cotton to dye and are welcome to bring more fabric or other cotton pieces for more dying opportunities. All ages Workshop participants limited to 10 Cost – $35.00 Cow Creek Pottery at ...More >>
ArtForms Artist: Caroline Location: Cow Creek Pottery April 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the fascinating technique of ice dying. This method of dying creates intriguing patterns and variance in color – unpredictable and beautiful. Participants will be supplied with one yard of cotton to dye and are welcome to bring more fabric or other cotton pieces for more dying opportunities. All ages Workshop participants limited to 10 Cost – $35.00 Cow Creek Pottery at ...More >>
Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:45:10 GMT
United Way's Little Blue Bookshelf Initiative Encourages Reading for Families in Crisis. Please join us at the ribbon cutting this Friday, April 13th at 3:00 pm for a Little Blue Bookshelf that will be installed at the police station in Carl Junction - 302 N Main St, Carl Junction, MO.More >>
United Way's Little Blue Bookshelf Initiative Encourages Reading for Families in Crisis. Please join us at the ribbon cutting this Friday, April 13th at 3:00 pm for a Little Blue Bookshelf that will be installed at the police station in Carl Junction - 302 N Main St, Carl Junction, MO.More >>