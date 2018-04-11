Jake's Fireworks World Class Shoot Off - April 13-14

Jake's 2018 World Class Shoot Off!

Come and see our best in 2018! Once again Jake's Fireworks is hosting its annual World Class Fireworks Shoot Off events. This is a chance for new customers and old friends to gather and chat with the sales staff. See what Jake's Fireworks has planned for the year and take in demonstrations of the 2018 product line.

Pittsburg, KS - April 13 & 14th, 2018

Dinner, Trade Show and Shoot

Join us at our world headquarters!

1500 E 27th Terrace

Pittsburg, KS 66762

•Friday, April 13th

•6PM: Dinner

•8PM: Cutting Edge Product Demo

•Saturday, April 14th

•8AM: Garage Sale (Available Product List)

•10 AM: Trade Show Begins

•2 PM: Welcome from Mick Marietta at stage area

•2:30 PM: Seminars (see details below)

•5 PM: Special Keynote Address & Dinner

•7:30 PM: National Anthem outside

•7:35 PM: Special Event

•8 PM: World Class Product Demonstration

•10 PM: Warehouse Open for Order Pulling

More information and online registration: https://www.jakesfireworks.com/wholesale/shoot-off-events