Just Another Mudder & Gorilla Dash - April 28

Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library. The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations. The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and ev...

