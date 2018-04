Just Another Mudder & Gorilla Dash - April 28

Description

Originally started to increase awareness of Schlanger Park in 2013 and the much need improvements but now it's SO MUCH MORE!!!The date is set for Saturday, April 28th and now we need YOU!!!A youth adventure race right here in Southeast Kansas that is open to ALL KIDS in Kindergarten - 8th grade! Anyone older wanting to participate can enroll in the super exciting Gorilla Dash! We guarantee the kids will not go home clean! The one day out of the year that kids are encouraged to play in the mud!Online registration now open until April 15th at https://pprd.pittks.org ***ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT SCHLANGER PARK IMPROVEMENTS***Schlanger Park in the City of Pittsburg has been a park of the past but now it's set to be the premier park of the future! Recent improvements include a handicap accessible playground and swing set, much need pour-in-place rubber surfacing in both areas and a revamped court area that's been resurfaced and relined with pickle ball and basketball courts. And there's more to come! The next upcoming project includes a butterfly garden and shelter house!Check out this page for more info: Everybody Plays - A Community Play Space in Pittsburg, KSFor more information contact, Pittsburg Parks & Recreation at 620-231-8310 or pprd@pittks.org