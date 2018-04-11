Joplin Chamber Names Interim President

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Mark Turnbull as Interim President.

Rob O'Brian recently resigned as Chamber President after serving for 23 years. On March 23rd, O'Brian announced his candidacy for the Sate Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. In a note from Chairman Brandon Davis, he says they wish O'Brian well in his new endeavor and thank him for his leadership.

The Chamber Board of Directors have appointed Mark Turnbull as Interim President of the Chamber. Turnbull has been on the Chamber staff for six years.

The Board is forming a search committee to find a new Chamber President.

