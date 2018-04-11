Joplin Museum Train Show and Swap Meet - April 28

The Joplin Museum Complex will host a Train Show Saturday, April 28th at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Joplin Museum Complex (7th and Schifferdecker Streets in Schifferdecker Park between the pool and golf course).
Included will be model, collectible and antique trains. Also included will be operating layouts, collectable train memorabilia and over 60 tables of items for sale. Admission is $3.00 adult, children under 12 admitted free. All proceeds at the door go to benefit the Joplin Museum Complex. Door prizes on the hour.
Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:22:56 GMT
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...
Wednesday, April 11 2018 5:52 PM EDT2018-04-11 21:52:47 GMT
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Mark Turnbull as Interim President. Rob O'Brian recently resigned as Chamber President after serving for 23 years. On March 23rd, O'Brian announced his candidacy for the Sate Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. In a note from Chairman Brandon Davis, he says they wish O'Brian well in his new endeavor and thank him for his leadership. The Chamber Board of ...More >>
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has appointed Mark Turnbull as Interim President. Rob O'Brian recently resigned as Chamber President after serving for 23 years. On March 23rd, O'Brian announced his candidacy for the Sate Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. In a note from Chairman Brandon Davis, he says they wish O'Brian well in his new endeavor and thank him for his leadership. The Chamber Board of ...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:48:54 GMT
A 19-year-old is arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat. The FBI contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office today (April 11) concerning a potentially violent act occurring at an area school. Authorities reviewed the documents provided by the FBI, along with online content allegedly posted and shared by the 19-year-old. The man was found at his Cherokee County home and arrested. Cherokee County schools and law enforcement throughout the county impleme...More >>
A 19-year-old is arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat. The FBI contacted the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office today (April 11) concerning a potentially violent act occurring at an area school. Authorities reviewed the documents provided by the FBI, along with online content allegedly posted and shared by the 19-year-old. The man was found at his Cherokee County home and arrested. Cherokee County schools and law enforcement throughout the county impleme...More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:59:25 GMT
Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library. The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations. The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and ev...More >>
Staff at Leonard H. Axe Library are gearing up for the Annual Spring Book Sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 11 just outside the library. The annual book sale is comprised of book donations from PSU and community members. Materials typically include diverse topics and subjects, depending on donations. The book sale is open to all PSU members and community members, with prices ranging from 50 cents to $2 per book. Proceeds go to help fund library programming and ev...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:17 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:17:08 GMT
Wind Ensemble to perform concert The PSU Wind Ensemble will perform a free concert, "Moodscapes," at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It will feature Joanne Britz on solo clarinet, as well as members of the PSU choirs, in a program of new music and wind band classics under the direction of Andrew D. Chybowski. The concert is open to the public.More >>
Wind Ensemble to perform concert The PSU Wind Ensemble will perform a free concert, "Moodscapes," at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It will feature Joanne Britz on solo clarinet, as well as members of the PSU choirs, in a program of new music and wind band classics under the direction of Andrew D. Chybowski. The concert is open to the public.More >>
Monday, April 9 2018 6:57 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:57:20 GMT
Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus. The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth&mda...More >>
Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus. The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth&mda...More >>
Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:05:01 GMT
EGGciting Easter Get Together Date: Apr 12, 2018 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location(s): 21 S. Webb Ave. Webb City, MO 64870 - 417-413-4919 Come enjoy this free event for those over 50! Gold and Silver Seniors is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for those 50+! Admission is free, just bring a side dish to share! An Easter ham will be provided for all who attend. While not required, we ask you RSVP for planning purposes at 417-413-4919 or contact Austin at austin@goldandsilverseniors....More >>
EGGciting Easter Get Together Date: Apr 12, 2018 Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location(s): 21 S. Webb Ave. Webb City, MO 64870 - 417-413-4919 Come enjoy this free event for those over 50! Gold and Silver Seniors is putting on an Easter Egg Hunt for those 50+! Admission is free, just bring a side dish to share! An Easter ham will be provided for all who attend. While not required, we ask you RSVP for planning purposes at 417-413-4919 or contact Austin at austin@goldandsilverseniors....More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:35 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:35:20 GMT
Jake's 2018 World Class Shoot Off! Come and see our best in 2018! Once again Jake's Fireworks is hosting its annual World Class Fireworks Shoot Off events. This is a chance for new customers and old friends to gather and chat with the sales staff. See what Jake's Fireworks has planned for the year and take in demonstrations of the 2018 product line. Pittsburg, KS - April 13 & 14th, 2018 Dinner, Trade Show and Shoot Join us at our world headquarters! 1500 E 27th T...More >>
Jake's 2018 World Class Shoot Off! Come and see our best in 2018! Once again Jake's Fireworks is hosting its annual World Class Fireworks Shoot Off events. This is a chance for new customers and old friends to gather and chat with the sales staff. See what Jake's Fireworks has planned for the year and take in demonstrations of the 2018 product line. Pittsburg, KS - April 13 & 14th, 2018 Dinner, Trade Show and Shoot Join us at our world headquarters! 1500 E 27th T...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:08:26 GMT
ArtForms Artist: Caroline Location: Cow Creek Pottery April 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the fascinating technique of ice dying. This method of dying creates intriguing patterns and variance in color – unpredictable and beautiful. Participants will be supplied with one yard of cotton to dye and are welcome to bring more fabric or other cotton pieces for more dying opportunities. All ages Workshop participants limited to 10 Cost – $35.00 Cow Creek Pottery at ...More >>
ArtForms Artist: Caroline Location: Cow Creek Pottery April 13, 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the fascinating technique of ice dying. This method of dying creates intriguing patterns and variance in color – unpredictable and beautiful. Participants will be supplied with one yard of cotton to dye and are welcome to bring more fabric or other cotton pieces for more dying opportunities. All ages Workshop participants limited to 10 Cost – $35.00 Cow Creek Pottery at ...More >>
Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:45 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:45:10 GMT
United Way's Little Blue Bookshelf Initiative Encourages Reading for Families in Crisis. Please join us at the ribbon cutting this Friday, April 13th at 3:00 pm for a Little Blue Bookshelf that will be installed at the police station in Carl Junction - 302 N Main St, Carl Junction, MO.More >>
United Way's Little Blue Bookshelf Initiative Encourages Reading for Families in Crisis. Please join us at the ribbon cutting this Friday, April 13th at 3:00 pm for a Little Blue Bookshelf that will be installed at the police station in Carl Junction - 302 N Main St, Carl Junction, MO.More >>