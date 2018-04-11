Joplin Museum Train Show and Swap Meet - April 28

The Joplin Museum Complex will host a Train Show Saturday, April 28th at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Joplin Museum Complex (7th and Schifferdecker Streets in Schifferdecker Park between the pool and golf course).

Included will be model, collectible and antique trains. Also included will be operating layouts, collectable train memorabilia and over 60 tables of items for sale. Admission is $3.00 adult, children under 12 admitted free. All proceeds at the door go to benefit the Joplin Museum Complex. Door prizes on the hour.

