6th Annual Awesome April Angels Makeover Event - April 17

Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission:

WHAT: Dr. Fly's Salon is hosting their 6th Annual Awesome April Angels Makeover Event on Tuesday, April 17th, from 10a-2p.

This is an event offered by the stylists of Dr. Fly's to the guests of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission. The stylists desire is to help guests put their best foot forward at upcoming job interviews and other pivotal appointments coming up in their lives!

Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission is a day outreach and emergency shelter that provides about 14,000 nights of shelter for the homeless each year. Watered Gardens is a non-profit organization that is completely privately funded by churches and individuals dedicated to awakening value and worth in the lives of the lost, broken and hurting people served at the mission. This is done through the "Earned-It" model, where guests earn the goods and services that they need, along with life skills, mentoring, goal setting, clothing, hygiene items, and sharing of the Good News of Jesus!

531 Kentucky Ave. - Joplin, MO 64801

Website: www.wateredgardens.org

www.truecharity.us

www.neighborconnect.us

