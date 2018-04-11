Elsmore Ruritan Club Chili Soup Supper - April 14

Elsmore Ruritan Club annual chili/soup supper will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Elsmore Community Building. Chili, soups, cornbread, crackers, cake and a drink will be served for a freewill donation.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
