36th Annual Civil War Encampment - April 21-22

Living History Activities Abound as Fort Scott National Historic Site Hosts the 36th Annual Civil War Encampment
FORT SCOTT, Kansas: Fort Scott National Historic Site commemorates the Civil War and how it shaped our country by presenting the 36th Annual Civil War Encampment on Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22. Experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the times—soldiers marching or on horseback, rifles firing, gunpowder hanging in the air. A variety of interpretive programs will illustrate the role Fort Scott played as a major supply base for federal troops during this pivotal conflict.
The public is invited to participate beginning Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and concluding with the last program at 3 p.m. on Sunday as park volunteers engage in various activities. Union Cavalry, Infantry, and Artillery units will perform military training representing how troops were prepared for battle. Participate with the Grice family as they perform Victorian Mourning Hair Art. This is an interactive demonstration so you are invited to make simple hair flowers with them. On Saturday at 1 p.m., join in a guided tour to learn of the many facets Fort Scott played in the Civil War. At 6:30 p.m., retired park historian Arnold Schofield will share insight on the military role of General James Lane’s Frontier Guard. On Sunday at 10 a.m., come join in a period Church Service. Learn about the logistics of feeding soldiers with “Rolling in the Dough” Bake-house Demonstration at 11 a.m. Cavalry, Infantry, and Artillery Demonstrations will continue in the afternoon.
The Civil War Encampment is made possible through the generous support provided by volunteer members of the Holmes Brigade, 4th Missouri Cavalry, Western Bluecoats Field Hospital, 3rd Kansas Artillery Battery B, Friends of Fort Scott NHS, Inc., and a host of Fort Scott National Historic Site volunteers.
The schedule of activities is as follows:
SATURDAY, APRIL 21
9:00 a.m. – Raising the Colors
10:00 a.m. – Cavalry Drill
11:00 a.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration
12:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration
1:00 p.m. – Guided Tour: Fort Scott in the Civil War
2:00 p.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration
3:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration
4:00 p.m. – Flag Retreat
6:30 p.m. – Lane’s Frontier Guard
SUNDAY, APRIL 22
9:00 a.m. – Raising the Colors
10:00 a.m. – Church Service
11:00 a.m. – “Rolling in the Dough” - Bake House Demonstration
12:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration
1:00 p.m. – Cavalry Drill
2:00 p.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration
3:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration
About the National Park Service. More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities. Learn more at www.nps.gov.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>