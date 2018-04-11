36th Annual Civil War Encampment - April 21-22

Living History Activities Abound as Fort Scott National Historic Site Hosts the 36th Annual Civil War Encampment

FORT SCOTT, Kansas: Fort Scott National Historic Site commemorates the Civil War and how it shaped our country by presenting the 36th Annual Civil War Encampment on Saturday and Sunday, April 21 and 22. Experience the sights, sounds, and smells of the times—soldiers marching or on horseback, rifles firing, gunpowder hanging in the air. A variety of interpretive programs will illustrate the role Fort Scott played as a major supply base for federal troops during this pivotal conflict.

The public is invited to participate beginning Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and concluding with the last program at 3 p.m. on Sunday as park volunteers engage in various activities. Union Cavalry, Infantry, and Artillery units will perform military training representing how troops were prepared for battle. Participate with the Grice family as they perform Victorian Mourning Hair Art. This is an interactive demonstration so you are invited to make simple hair flowers with them. On Saturday at 1 p.m., join in a guided tour to learn of the many facets Fort Scott played in the Civil War. At 6:30 p.m., retired park historian Arnold Schofield will share insight on the military role of General James Lane’s Frontier Guard. On Sunday at 10 a.m., come join in a period Church Service. Learn about the logistics of feeding soldiers with “Rolling in the Dough” Bake-house Demonstration at 11 a.m. Cavalry, Infantry, and Artillery Demonstrations will continue in the afternoon.

The Civil War Encampment is made possible through the generous support provided by volunteer members of the Holmes Brigade, 4th Missouri Cavalry, Western Bluecoats Field Hospital, 3rd Kansas Artillery Battery B, Friends of Fort Scott NHS, Inc., and a host of Fort Scott National Historic Site volunteers.

The schedule of activities is as follows:

SATURDAY, APRIL 21

9:00 a.m. – Raising the Colors

10:00 a.m. – Cavalry Drill

11:00 a.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration

12:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration

1:00 p.m. – Guided Tour: Fort Scott in the Civil War

2:00 p.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration

3:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration

4:00 p.m. – Flag Retreat

6:30 p.m. – Lane’s Frontier Guard

SUNDAY, APRIL 22

9:00 a.m. – Raising the Colors

10:00 a.m. – Church Service

11:00 a.m. – “Rolling in the Dough” - Bake House Demonstration

12:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration

1:00 p.m. – Cavalry Drill

2:00 p.m. – Infantry Drill and Weapons Demonstration

3:00 p.m. – Artillery Drill and Weapons Demonstration

