Quantcast

Pugh, Theil Sign at Carthage HS - KOAM TV 7

Pugh, Theil Sign at Carthage HS

Updated:

Corben Pugh and Addison Theil are both joining the Pittsburg State track and field program next season. The two student-athletes signed their letters of intent on Wednesday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Kansas Posts Mugshots Of People Who Owe Back Child Support

    Kansas Posts Mugshots Of People Who Owe Back Child Support

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:17:14 GMT
    Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
    Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>

  • Murder Charges Could Hinder Water Park's Debt Repayment

    Murder Charges Could Hinder Water Park's Debt Repayment

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:10:01 GMT

    The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.

    More >>

    The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.

    More >>

  • Special Committee Releases Report on Missouri Governor's Affair and Alleged Blackmail

    Special Committee Releases Report on Missouri Governor's Affair and Alleged Blackmail

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:02:57 GMT

    The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.

    More >>

    The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.