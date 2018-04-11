Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre: Things My Mother Taught Me - May 11-13, 18-20

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre

Event: Production of Thing My Mother Taught Me by Katherine DiSalvino

Dates: May 11 – 13 and May 18 – 20

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is pleased to announce its upcoming production of Things My Mother Taught Me, a heart-warming romantic comedy by Katherine DiSavino. Produced by special arrangements with Samuel French, Inc., performances are set for May 11-13 and May 18-20.

Meet Gabe & Olivia. They've been dating since college. Now with great new jobs waiting, they've packed up everything they own and embarked on a journey halfway across the country to Chicago. They're moving into their first apartment together and more importantly, they've left their parents behind. Move-in day doesn't go exactly as planned, however, when right off the bat they manage to wedge a brand new chair solidly in the apartment door. To complicate matters, both sets of parents arrive unexpectedly to help. With unsolicited advice about living together, criticisms about the neighborhood, and insistence on sanitizing the entire apartment before bringing anything in, Gabe & Olivia are stuck in an awkward position, not only with their well-meaning-but-imposing parents but with each other. Just when things couldn't get worse, the moving van gets stolen – with all of their belongings still inside.

Originally produced at the Rainbow Dinner Theatre in Pennsylvania in the summer of 2012, Katherine DiSavino's refreshing new play takes a generational look at relationships and shows how parents sometimes pass on their best lessons to their children without even realizing it. An outlandishly funny yet true-to-life story of three couples who truly love one another, Things My Mother Taught Me is bound to make you fall in love all over again.

Doug Dickey is directing the production, which will feature Kaitlin Morrill, Tom Brown, Shawn DeGraff, Sheri Browne, Misty Hammer, David Kloppenborg, and Zachary Bradley in his first appearance at Stone's Throw.

Doors open at 6:00 pm, with dinner served at 6:30 and the show starting at 7:30. For the Sunday matinee, doors open at 12:30 pm. Our menu will include BLT salad, ham, sweet potatoes, peas & pearl onions, and for dessert, peach cobbler with butter pecan ice cream. When making your reservations, please let us know anyone in your party has food allergies or other dietary restrictions, and we'll work to accommodate you.

Please call the theatre if you have any questions.

Stone's Throw Dinner Theatre is a stone's throw west of Carthage at 2466 Old 66 Boulevard (old Route 66 west of the golf course).