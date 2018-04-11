Honoring 911 Dispatchers As JASCO Emergency Services is Short Staffed

This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week.

Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be.

and the lifesaving difference they can make.

"Is it arcing or sparking?" Patricia Lafever took a call of an electrical line down. The Jasper county emergency services dispatcher has delivered babies and been on the line as a lifesaver. Becky Westhoff was once on the other end of the phone line calling for help when her husband at age thirty-nine suffered a widow maker heart attack.



Becky said that Patricia, "Saved his life. They wouldn’t have been able to bring him back, if there hadn’t been the chest compressions that she was talking me through to keep blood flowing. Cause his heart had stopped. Everything had stopped. If she hadn’t talked me through that, he wouldn’t be here today."



Patricia explained, "When I realized her husband had collapsed on the floor, it was, our training kicks in.” She guided Becky through CPR.

Becky said, “She kept counting with me. When I would get scared and kind of stop, she was calm."



Patricia says they rarely know the outcome of emergency calls for help which takes an emotional toll.



As we visited another dispatcher took a 911 call, "I need you to separate yourself from him and go in another room. Has it been physical at all?” asked the dispatcher while another can be heard saying, “ Jasco Carthage units, I have domestic in progress."



Dispatchers regularly jump in to help each other dispatch emergency responders. They ask lots of questions.



JasCo executive director April Ford explained that’s, "To determine if the caller is safe or if they can get to safety. And then if our field units who are responding to the scene are gonna be safe whenever they get on scene."



The dispatch center is actually currently hiring and has one person in training. It can be difficult to keep it fully staffed because it’s a stressful job.



Patricia said, "Especially when the calls are children. I've done CPR on multiple children and those are always the hardest. Sometimes

when we're telling the caller to take a breath, sometimes that’s for us too. We have to really keep it together for their sake cause if we can’t stay calm, they can’t stay calm."



Ford added, "The job is heavy on multi-tasking. It’s really important that people can type and talk at the same time and type and listen at the same time."

Besides lots of testing, candidates undergo extreme background checks since they have access to public safety agency data.



Becky hopes everyone appreciates 911 dispatchers, whom she now considers friends. She said, "It’s a lifelong relationship. It’s not just a moment in time, it made that kind of a difference."



Area police and ems crews have been delivering food in support of the dispatchers.

