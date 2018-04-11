Joplin Public Library Events

Current & Upcoming Library Exhibits and Arts-Events

Joplin, MO – Following are the current and upcoming exhibits and arts-events at Joplin Public Library, as coordinated by Post Art Library, 1901 East 20th Street, Joplin, MO. For more information about exhibits and events, contact Post Art Library Director, Jill Sullivan, at 417.623.7953 x1041 or jhsullivan@postartlibrary.org.

CURRENT EXHIBITS

The Peace Canoe: Third Grade Collaborative Project

"The Peace Canoe" is a third grade collaborative project on loan from Spiva Center for the Arts.

Over 1,800 third graders visited Spiva during their recent Native American Contemporary exhibit. During their visit, students explored the exhibit and learned about The Peacemaker, a story passed down through generations about a man who showed up in a white stone canoe, bringing a message of peace to the tribal nations.

The canoe is covered with a collaborative collage of the children’s own stories of peace. Each student contributed an image based on something that makes them feel peaceful. "The Peace Canoe" will be on display at the library until May 31, 2018.

Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter Eggs): April 3, 2018-June 30, 2018

"Pysanky (Ukrainian Easter Eggs)" by local artist Carolyn Trout is on display in the Local History, Genealogy, and Post Reading Room wing inside Joplin Public Library from April 3, 2018-June 30, 2018. Trout has created pysanky for over 40 years, developing fine, detailed techniques that breathe life into otherwise plain and perhaps forgotten egg shells. She has taught hundreds of students, including an annual class at Spiva Center for the Arts, and has had the honor of having an egg chosen to represent Missouri in the White House Easter Egg display in both 2007 and 2009.

For thousands of years, the art of dyeing eggs has been passed down through generations of Ukrainian families. Today, pysanky are still created with the ancient wax-resist process that protects each color from subsequent layers of dye. The artist writes on the shell with hot beeswax using a special tool called a kistka. After all the waxing and dyeing is finished, the wax is melted off to reveal the colorful pattern that has been built up, layer by layer.

The artist will demonstrate the art of pysanky in the library’s lobby on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 10:00am-3:00pm.

UPCOMING EXHIBITS

Beauties of the Prairie: April 10, 2018-June 30, 2018

Post Art Library presents "Beauties of the Prairie," a wildflower photography exhibit by nature enthusiast and photographer Ann Butts.

As a Missouri Master Naturalist and a member of Missouri Prairie Foundation, Ann has the tools and the know-how to enhance public knowledge of Missouri’s natural areas and reasons to keep them healthy. All photographs in this exhibit were taken on local prairies and are accompanied by the common name of the flower, a small detail, and each flower’s location.

"Beauties of the Prairie" will show in The Bramlage and Willcoxon Foundation Gallery inside Joplin Public Library from April 10, 2018-June 30, 2018. An artist’s reception will be in the gallery on Saturday, May 12th, from 2pm-4pm.

Brazed and Welded Sculptures: April 23, 2018-July 13, 2018

"Brazed and Welded Sculptures," a show comprised of welded abstractions by local artist Jim Jackson, is on exhibit in the Local History, Genealogy, and Post Reading Room wing inside Joplin Public Library from April 23, 2018-July 13, 2018.

After retiring from spending 40 years as a professor, Jackson decided to revisit his youthful experiences by creating brazed and welded sculptures. Through his sculptures, he liberates communication with words and embraces visual expression.

A reception will be held at the library for the artist on Thursday, May 10, 2018 from 6:00pm-7:30pm. Brazed and Welded Sculptures is sponsored by Praxair of Joplin, Missouri. The artist’s reception is sponsored in part by Cottage Small Coffee Roasters of Carthage, Missouri.