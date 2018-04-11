Quantcast

Four Lamar Tigers Sign Letters of Intent

Four Lamar Tigers signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level.

TW Ayers - Arkansas State football

Cooper Lucas - Arkansas State football

Katelyn Mooney - Missouri Southern volleyball/track and field

Mark Venable - Southwest Baptist cross country and track

