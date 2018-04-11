Quantcast

Special Committee Releases Report on Missouri Governor's Affair and Alleged Blackmail

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens fires back against a Special Legislative Committee report that could shape his political career.  The report relates to Greitens affair in 2015, and allegations that he tried to blackmail into silence the woman involved by threatening to release partially nude photos of her.

Last month, a Special House Legislative Committee launched its own investigation, a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.  Their report released today shows they believe the woman is an "overall credible witness".

Today, the Governor described the report as "full of lies," and described the investigation as a political witch hunt.  The Governor has acknowledged having a consensual affair, but hasn't directly answered questions about whether he took a photo.

