Kansas Posts Mugshots Of People Who Owe Back Child Support

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to shame people into paying to get tips on their location.

"Child support is a key component to a families' economic stability," said Governor Colyer. "Far too many families in our state are left to rely on public assistance when the other parent should be supporting their children financially and emotionally. I am hopeful that this program encourages those who are behind on child support payments to work with us and take advantage of the services we offer to help them meet their commitments, including fatherhood grants, arrears programs, electronic payments and access to GED and career training."

You can report the whereabouts of a child support evader by either following the link below or you can call 1-888-757-2445. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

www.CSSEvaders.dcf.ks.gov