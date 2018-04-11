Quantcast

Kansas AG seeks to bar out-of-state gubernatorial candidates - KOAM TV 7

Kansas AG seeks to bar out-of-state gubernatorial candidates

Kansas AG seeks to bar out-of-state gubernatorial candidates

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is seeking to put the brakes on out-of-state gubernatorial candidates after 10 people living outside its borders took the initial steps to run.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Tuesday that he's filed a lawsuit as part of an effort to keep non-residents out of the race. He said in a statement that it appears lawmakers always intended candidates for Kansas governor to reside in the state. He says he's asking the court to interpret Kansas law, which currently says nothing about candidates' age or residency.

News coverage about the lack of requirements has led to a slew of teenagers and non-Kansans forming campaign committees for a gubernatorial run. A man even tried, and failed, to get his dog on the ballot.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Examining Oklahoma Murder Charges

    Examining Oklahoma Murder Charges

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:46 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:46:05 GMT

    Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.

    More >>

    Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.

    More >>

  • Kansas Posts Mugshots Of People Who Owe Back Child Support

    Kansas Posts Mugshots Of People Who Owe Back Child Support

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:22:56 GMT

    Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...

    More >>

    Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...

    More >>

  • Murder Charges Could Hinder Water Park's Debt Repayment

    Murder Charges Could Hinder Water Park's Debt Repayment

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:10 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:10:01 GMT

    The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.

    More >>

    The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.