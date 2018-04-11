President Trump nominates 2 to judicial posts in Oklahoma

From Associated Press -
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - President Trump is nominating an Oklahoma Supreme Court justice and a Tulsa lawyer to federal judgeships.
Trump on Tuesday nominated Judge Patrick Wyrick as a U.S. district judge for the western district of Oklahoma and attorney John O'Connor as district judge for courts in the eastern, northern and western districts of the state.
Wyrick was named to the state Supreme Court in February 2017 after six years as solicitor general in the Oklahoma attorney general's office where he represented the state in various cases before the U.S. and Oklahoma supreme courts as well as other courts.
O'Connor is a shareholder in the Tulsa-based law firm Hall Estill and is a member of the Oklahoma State University-Tulsa board of trustees.
Both nominations must be approved by the U.S. Senate.
