Charges filed in killing of Kansas City attorney

Charges filed in killing of Kansas City attorney

Charges filed in killing of Kansas City attorney

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 80-year-old man who had lost a $5.75 million lawsuit to Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert has been charged in his death.

The Kansas City Star reports David Jungerman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Pickert was found shot to death Oct. 25 on the front porch of his home.

It was not immediately clear if Jungerman has an attorney yet.

A probable cause affidavit says Jungerman accidentally recorded himself saying he killed Pickert. It appeared he did not turn off the recorder he had been using during a court hearing.

Pickert practiced personal injury law. Jungerman is a farmer and maker of baby furniture who lives in Raytown.

Jungerman was served with property liens to pay the judgment the day before the shooting.

