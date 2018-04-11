Charges filed in killing of Kansas City attorney

From Associated Press -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an 80-year-old man who had lost a $5.75 million lawsuit to Kansas City attorney Tom Pickert has been charged in his death.
The Kansas City Star reports David Jungerman was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Pickert was found shot to death Oct. 25 on the front porch of his home.
It was not immediately clear if Jungerman has an attorney yet.
A probable cause affidavit says Jungerman accidentally recorded himself saying he killed Pickert. It appeared he did not turn off the recorder he had been using during a court hearing.
Pickert practiced personal injury law. Jungerman is a farmer and maker of baby furniture who lives in Raytown.
Jungerman was served with property liens to pay the judgment the day before the shooting.
Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.More >>
Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>