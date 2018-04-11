Kansas to post mug shots of people owing back child support

From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas plans to post mug shots of people who owe back child support in an effort to shame them into paying or get tips on their location.

The Wichita Eagle reports the program called Child Support Evaders features a website hosted on the Kansas Department for Children and Families showing people who owe more than $5,000 in late support. It includes their name, photo, amount owed, number of children owed support. It also allows the public to submit tips anonymously on where the person might be located.

The initiative is among a growing number of similar programs around the country.

Arizona launched a campaign in 2016 to post on Facebook and Twitter the names and photos of individuals behind on support. Texas, Louisiana and Georgia also have similar programs.