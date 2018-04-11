MSSU Facing Challenges Amid Funding Cuts

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
Missouri Southern is fighting funding shortfalls despite near-record enrollment numbers. The culprit...ongoing cuts to higher education in the state. Missouri Southern President Alan Marble testified before the House Appropriations Committee in January.More >>
First - the error - totaling nearly $80 million *less* in funding for schools statewide. Here's what happened. The bill was passed, but with a substitute by the senate. Unfortunately, that substitute had an error which was included in the bill that was formally passed by both sides. So, many districts were only seeing half of the increase in funding expected - like Pittsburg, for example - expecting an increase of around $940,000 in funding, In the error, the district would have ...More >>
Joplin women are taking up self defense classes to keep themselves safe, among increasing violent crime rates... Last month, the Joplin Police Department released crime statistics for 2017 - and in them, a 12% increase in local violent crime. That category includes, assault, homicide, sexual assault, and robbery.More >>
Mother Nature is going to change things for us soon. A *major* cold-snap is on the way...not to mention the possibility of freezing rain and snow. Scott Leeper picks through the potatoes at Van Becelaere's Greenhouse and Feed Store in Pittsburg. Scott Leeper: "Potatoes and onions, and that's about, that's the cold weather part of the season here I'll get ready for." He's got to pick the right ones to plant, because, potatoes...More >>
A pursuit in Newton County, MO turns deadly after the suspect tries to escape in Shoal Creek. According to Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings, just after 1:00 p.m. today (April 2, 2018), police officers in Seneca tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation. The driver fled, leading to a pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Newton County Sheriff's Deputies joined Seneca police in the car chase. Sheriff Jennings says at some point, the suspect's vehicle got two f...More >>
Late last night, the Oklahoma Senate passed a package to fund pay raises for teachers. Late this afternoon...Governor Mary Fallin signed it into law. The result...an average boost of about $6,100 bucks a year. But it will also mean higher taxes. The legislation that Governor Fallin signed into law is powerful, but, teachers like Suzy Bryant, say, it's still not enough.More >>
A date has been set for the Department of Conservation to take over operational control of Wildcat Glades in Joplin. July 1st, 2018, Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center will officially drop the "Audubon" name from it's title.More >>
A new report has found that the State of Missouri has serious gaps between mental health care needs and access to care. For Kayla Dawson, her first bout with opioids and methamphetamines took her to the methadone clinic in Springfield. Kayla Dawson: "You pay $125 a week, plus you have to, at the beginning, you have to drive up there everyday, so that's gas money you have to drive everyday."More >>
