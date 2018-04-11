Gorillas Rally to Even Season Series with MSSU

Pitt State scored 8 of the final 9 runs of the game to top Missouri Southern 11-8 Wednesday night.More >>
Pitt State scored 8 of the final 9 runs of the game to top Missouri Southern 11-8 Wednesday night.More >>
Katelyn Mooney will play volleyball and be on the track and field team at Missouri Southern. TW Ayers and Cooper Lucas will play football at the DI level, signing today to join Arkansas State.More >>
Katelyn Mooney will play volleyball and be on the track and field team at Missouri Southern. TW Ayers and Cooper Lucas will play football at the DI level, signing today to join Arkansas State.More >>
Caitlyn Jordon will be playing college basketball in the MIAA, signing to join the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.More >>
Caitlyn Jordon will be playing college basketball in the MIAA, signing to join the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.More >>
Corben Pugh and Addison Theil are both joining the Pittsburg State track and field program next season.More >>
Corben Pugh and Addison Theil are both joining the Pittsburg State track and field program next season.More >>
Mareika Turpen will be staying in the area to play softball at Pitt State next season.More >>
Mareika Turpen will be staying in the area to play softball at Pitt State next season.More >>
The players from the '87 team were presented with their jerseys from their state title run during a pregame ceremony.More >>
The players from the '87 team were presented with their jerseys from their state title run during a pregame ceremony.More >>
Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.More >>
Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer is starting a new program intended to increase child support collections for Kansas families. The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) unveiled its new Child Support Evaders website. The web page features the mugshots of dozens of individuals who owe an excess of $5,000 in child support payments. The web page also includes the number of children for whom the support is court ordered and the total amount owed. The purpose of the site is to ...More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The criminal indictments stem from the decapitation of a 10-year-old boy on a slide at a Kansas water park.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
The investigation and report is a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>