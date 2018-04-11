Quantcast

Gorillas Rally to Even Season Series with MSSU

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Pittsburg State University baseball team capitalized on a four-run fifth inning to rally from a 7-3 deficit against Missouri Southern State University and the Gorillas pulled away for an 11-8 win over the Lions Wednesday (Apr. 11).

Cody White's sacrifice fly with one out in the sixth inning gave Pitt State (24-13, 16-7 MIAA) an 8-7 lead  – one the Gorillas would not relinquish to MSSU (22-14, 10-12 MIAA). Pitt State tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth as well as a third run in the ninth inning.

Andy Pagnozzi (2-1) allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings of relief work to earn the win for the Gorillas. White got the final four outs to notch his ninth save of the season.

Joven Afenir and Reece Garvie collected three hits apiece to pace the Gorillas offense. Colton Pogue belted a leadoff home run to open the game, while Andrew Vogelbaugh also belted a homer in the contest. Josh Whisler went 2-for-4 with an RBI triple in the top of the ninth. Brett Macary also went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

The Gorillas will return to action Thursday (Apr. 12) when they face Northwest Missouri State University in a doubleheader starting at Noon at Maryville, Mo.

