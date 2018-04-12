Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-12

GREITENS REPORT

  • The Missouri Governor says he's the victim of a political witch-hunt.  The report relates to Greitens’ affair in 2015, and allegations that he tried to blackmail into silence the woman involved by threatening to release partially nude photos of her.  Last month a special house legislative committee launched its own investigation, a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.  Their report released on Wednesday shows they believe the woman is an "overall credible witness".

MSSU FUNDING CUTS

  • Missouri Southern State University is looking at what steps it can take after continuing state funding cuts.  MSSU President Alan Marble addressed the House Appropriations Committee in January explaining the challenges the university faces with budget cuts.  Missouri Southern leadership will hold a board meeting later this month to discuss options available to the campus.

POMPEO CONFIRMATION

  • CIA director Mike Pompeo is expected to signal a harder line toward Russia during his confirmation hearing today.  President Trump tapped Pompeo to be the new Secretary of State last month, after firing Rex Tillerson.  30 former senior government officials have already sent a letter to the senate foreign relations committee, in support of Pompeo.

FBI RAIDS

  • President Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, says he's not worried following the FBI raids on his home and office.  Agents seized documents related to payments Cohen allegedly made to two women, who claim they had affairs with the president.  Investigators also reportedly looked for records related to the now-infamous "Access Hollywood" tape.

  Arrest Made In Connection With Pittsburg Fire

    The Pittsburg Police Department says they have arrested one person in connection to the fire at 111 E 10th Street. Fire crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th. The unoccupied commercial building was extensively damaged inside. The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. On Wednesday, April 11th, a 64-year-old man was arrested. Authorities are requesting a charge of incendiary arson. The Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments assisted with the investigation.
    GREITENS REPORT The Missouri Governor says he's the victim of a political witch-hunt.  The report relates to Greitens' affair in 2015, and allegations that he tried to blackmail into silence the woman involved by threatening to release partially nude photos of her.  Last month a special house legislative committee launched its own investigation, a potential precursor to impeachment proceedings.  Their report released on Wednesday shows they believe the woman is an "overall credible witness".
  Examining Oklahoma Murder Charges

    Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.

    Tony Rutherford says he was firing at somebody he thought was stealing a family vehicle, and his attorney says the circumstances surrounding the shooting do not constitute a crime.

