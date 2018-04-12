Arrest Made In Connection With Pittsburg Fire

The Pittsburg Police Department says they have arrested one person in connection to the fire at 111 E 10th Street.

Fire crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th. The unoccupied commercial building was extensively damaged inside. The State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. On Wednesday, April 11th, a 64-year-old man was arrested. Authorities are requesting a charge of incendiary arson.

The Pittsburg Police and Fire Departments assisted with the investigation. They're asking anyone with information to contact them at 620-231-1700 or at their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477).

