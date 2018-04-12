Energy Efficient Windows

Thanks to advances in technology, new windows offer greater savings than ever before. Replacing old windows lowers household energy bills by an average of 12% annually. Double panes of glass create an insulated glass package. A low emissivity coating applied to the glass will increase the efficiency of the window. An argon gas installed between the panes of glass will further increase the efficiency of the window. Learn about all of the benefits of new windows by calling HomePro, KOAM TV and FOX 14’s energy partner, at 417-782-4022 or click here.