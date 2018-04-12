Energy Efficient Home Products

What is an energy efficient home? Using your home's heating and cooling system only when it's necessary will increase your home's efficiency. Energy efficient homes are well insulated. Passive solar design can significantly reduce the need for additional energy. Additional window glazing and cool-roof systems can decrease the use of air conditioning. A Certified Energy Adviser can tell you where you're losing energy and give you solutions for making adjustments to your home. There are certainly many other things to take into consideration, all of which can be answered with an Energy Audit from a Certified Energy Adviser. Learn how you can get an Energy Audit by calling HomePro, KOAM TV and FOX 14’s energy partner, at 417-782-4022 or click here.