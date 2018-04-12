Energy Efficient Siding

Insulated Siding improves energy efficiency. It's like adding a blanket to your home's exterior. R-Value is the capacity of an insulating material to resist heat flow. The higher the R-Value, the greater the insulating power. The R-Value of form fitted Siding which incorporates a foam backer behind the siding and is also contoured to the shape of the siding itself is nearly R3. Learn how you can save energy with the right siding by calling HomePro, KOAM TV and FOX 14’s energy partner, at 417-782-4022 or click here.