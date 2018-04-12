Carthage Food Truck Friday - April-September

Food Truck Friday returns to Central Park in Carthage, MO.

The event is held on the second Friday of each month from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Carthage Central Park (714 S. Garrison). There are plenty of options from ghetto tacos, desserts, pastries, pizza, shaved ice to meats and more.

Food Truck Friday was created in 2016 by Caleb Stiles, mobile food chef of The Lunch Boxtruck. Stiles, the Carthage Convention and Visitor's Bureau and the Food Truck Friday committee organize the event each year. Besides food trucks, they bring in art, entertainment, games and prizes.

Dates for this year's Food Truck Friday events (2018): April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, August 10, and September 14

Click here for more information, including registration forms.