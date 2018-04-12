KS Chamber Hosts Forums for Vision 2025 - May 8

Southeast Kansas will play host to forums aimed at getting public input for the state's strategic plan.
The Kansas Chamber is hosting its second round of regional forums to get feedback for Vision 2025, an action plan for the state. The forums will be a round-table discussion. Chamber officials are looking for feedback that can be used in the development of the action plan.
On May 8th, Kansas Chamber representatives will be in Iola at Allen County Community College from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Residents of Independence will get a chance to weigh-in on "Vision 2025" at Textron Aviation from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The website describing the strategic plan states "Vision 2025 is the urgent call to action to address the state's sluggish growth." Officials hope the plan will help grow the state's talent supply, advance competitiveness, expand innovation and entrepreneurship and improve business infrastructure.
