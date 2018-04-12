Greitens' Attorneys Accuse Prosecutors Of Misconduct

Attorneys for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are asking a judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against him while accusing prosecutors of misconduct.

A judge says he's considering what he described as serious allegations of perjury and dishonesty against the prosecutors.

Greitens' lawyers say prosecutors withheld a video interview of a woman with whom he had an affair.

In court Thursday, Greitens' attorneys said prosecutors initially claimed the recorder had malfunctioned, but then shared a copy of the recording Wednesday night.

They said that occurred only after a House investigatory committee had released separate testimony from the woman saying that Greitens had initiated an aggressive, unwanted sexual encounter in 2015.

Greitens attorneys say the woman's videotaped interview from March backs up Greitens' claim that the encounter was consensual.

The judge made no immediate ruling.



