Greitens' Attorneys Accuse Prosecutors Of Misconduct - KOAM TV 7

Greitens' Attorneys Accuse Prosecutors Of Misconduct

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
     Attorneys for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens are asking a judge to dismiss a criminal indictment against him while accusing prosecutors of misconduct.
     A judge says he's considering what he described as serious allegations of perjury and dishonesty against the prosecutors.
    Greitens' lawyers say prosecutors withheld a video interview of a woman with whom he had an affair.
    In court Thursday, Greitens' attorneys said prosecutors initially claimed the recorder had malfunctioned, but then shared a copy of the recording Wednesday night. 
    They said that occurred only after a House investigatory committee had released separate testimony from the woman saying that Greitens had initiated an aggressive, unwanted sexual encounter in 2015.
    Greitens attorneys say the woman's videotaped interview from March backs up Greitens' claim that the encounter was consensual.
     The judge made no immediate ruling.
    
 

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

    BC-US--Teacher Protests-Momentum-The Latest The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union calls for end to strike OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in conservative-led states (all times local): 4:40 p.m. The head of Oklahoma's largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools. Oklahoma Education Association President...More >>
    "It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."

