Joplin Businessman Calls For Governor's Resignation.

Joplin business leader David Humphreys is calling for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens to resign following allegations that Greitens used physical violence against a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair.

David Humphreys is an executive at TAMKO Building Products in Joplin. Both he and his family were among top donors to Greitens' 2016 election campaign. Humphreys alone gave Greitens $1.275 million.

In a Thursday statement, Humphreys said he's "deeply disappointed" by claims outlined in a House investigatory report related to the 2015 affair.

Humphreys' call for Greitens to step down signals the first public disavowal from a prominent top individual donor to Greitens' campaign.

Other top Republican and Democratic elected officials in the state have also asked Greitens to resign.

Greitens has said he'll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.



