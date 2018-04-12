Quantcast

Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls for End to Strike - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls for End to Strike

Updated:

BC-US--Teacher Protests-Momentum-The Latest

The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union calls for end to strike

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in conservative-led states (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

The head of Oklahoma's largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Thursday it is time for teachers to shift their focus to electing pro-education candidates to the Legislature.

Priest made the comments to reporters Thursday after teachers and their supporters marched on the Capitol for a second consecutive week.

The Republican-controlled Legislature passed a series of tax hikes to fund a $6,100 average teacher pay raise and more funding for schools, but teachers walked out anyway.

___

3:15 p.m.

Oklahoma teachers frustrated after years of swelling class sizes and funding cuts to public schools have streamed into the state Capitol not just to protest, but also to run for political office.

More than a dozen teachers filed paperwork this week to run for state House and Senate seats, many of them first-time candidates inspired by the teacher walkout that has shuttered schools across the state for a second consecutive week.

Crooked Oak High School English teacher Amanda Jeffers says she was inspired to run by the education movement, even though she acknowledges an uphill battle against a well-funded Republican incumbent.

The teacher-led rebellion over low wages and funding cuts has spread from West Virginia to Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/12/2018 4:50:49 PM (GMT -5:00)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Thomas Jefferson Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Visit from International Author and Historian

    Thomas Jefferson Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Visit from International Author and Historian

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:35:51 GMT

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

    More >>

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls for End to Strike

    Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls for End to Strike

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:54 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:54:45 GMT
    BC-US--Teacher Protests-Momentum-The Latest The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union calls for end to strike OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in conservative-led states (all times local): 4:40 p.m. The head of Oklahoma's largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools. Oklahoma Education Association President...More >>
    BC-US--Teacher Protests-Momentum-The Latest The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union calls for end to strike OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in conservative-led states (all times local): 4:40 p.m. The head of Oklahoma's largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools. Oklahoma Education Association President...More >>

  • New "Bail-Out Tool" for Joplin Fire Department Offers Quicker Escape From Fires

    New "Bail-Out Tool" for Joplin Fire Department Offers Quicker Escape From Fires

    Thursday, April 12 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-04-12 21:07:23 GMT

    "It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."

    More >>

    "It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.