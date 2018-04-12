MSSU Receives 3D Printers From A Joplin Start-Up

New technology is donated to Missouri Southern State University. The Joplin start-up company NemoTech donated three Nautilus 3D printers to MSSU.

The company's co-founder, Mike Parrot, spent close to 30 years at Eagle Picher before opening his own business.

"They're going to be able to take this technology and do wonderful things with it and what we're hoping to do is to potentially hire these people because we want to set up manufacturing here in Joplin," said Parrot.

One printer is in the University's Art Department while the other two will go to the Industrial Engineering Technology Department.

Claudia Wilson, with the MSSU Industrial Engineering Technology Dept., said "Doing this is going to help a student visualize this. So it's not just a speeding up and the complimentary process to traditional manufacturing process. It's also aiding greatly in learning and understanding how you would actually be make a part by seeing it first."

The printers are just under $1,200 each.

If you would like to learn more about the printers, check out their website.

