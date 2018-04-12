Quantcast

Senior Health and Wellness Fair - April 19

When: Thursday April 19th from 8:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 2030 E. Zora Street, Joplin, Mo

  • Thomas Jefferson Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Visit from International Author and Historian

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

  • Oklahoma Teachers' Union Calls for End to Strike

    BC-US--Teacher Protests-Momentum-The Latest The Latest: Oklahoma teachers' union calls for end to strike OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in conservative-led states (all times local): 4:40 p.m. The head of Oklahoma's largest teachers union is calling for an end to a teacher walkout that has shuttered schools for nine days after Republican leaders said they will not provide any more new revenue for public schools. Oklahoma Education Association President...More >>
  • New "Bail-Out Tool" for Joplin Fire Department Offers Quicker Escape From Fires

    "It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."

  • USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

  • PSU Wind Ensemble Concert - April 12

    Wind Ensemble to perform concert   The PSU Wind Ensemble will perform a free concert, "Moodscapes," at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts. It will feature Joanne Britz on solo clarinet, as well as members of the PSU choirs, in a program of new music and wind band classics under the direction of Andrew D. Chybowski. The concert is open to the public.More >>
  • ICC Theatre: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind - April 12 - 14

    Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus. The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth&mda...More >>
