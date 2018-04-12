New Kansas location of potential measles exposure in Johnson County added

TOPEKA, Kan. – A case of measles has been identified in a Missouri resident. It is unknown where this person contracted measles, but current information does not link this person to the measles outbreak in eastern Kansas or the other previously reported Missouri resident with measles that was treated at the University of Kansas Hospital. This new case visited Barnes & Noble at Oak Park Mall while infectious. The case also visited several locations in Missouri. For more information about the Missouri locations visit: http://www.marc2.org/htmlemail/PublicHealth/Additional-Sites-Addded-for-Measles-Exposure.htm

The measles outbreak associated with a daycare in Johnson County, Kansas is continuing to be investigated. To date, 15 cases have been identified – 12 Johnson County residents, 2 Linn County residents and 1 Miami County resident. Be aware that if a person has visited one or more of the locations below, on the dates and times listed, they may have been exposed to measles. A new location of potential measles exposure has been identified in Johnson County through investigation of the most recent measles case in Missouri.

Locations where individuals may have been exposed to measles, and can be identified, are not listed. Those individuals have been notified separately.

(NOTE: new *locations and dates have been added).

Locations and Dates of Potential Measles Exposure *Barnes & Noble at Oak Park Mall; 11323 W. 95th St, Overland Park, KS; March 30 from 8:00AM to 10:30AM Olathe Health Family Medicine; 302 N. 1st St, Mound City, KS; March 26 and 28 from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Olathe Health Family Medicine; 1017 E. Market St, La Cygne, KS; March 27 from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM Casey’s General Store; 207 S. 9th St, Mound City, KS; March 26 from 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM March 28 from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM Casey’s General Store; 406 E. Market St, La Cygne, KS; March 27 from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM Chick-fil-A; 12087 S. Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS; March 24 from 8:15 PM to 10:00 PM Olathe YMCA - ENTIRE FACILITY INCLUDING CHILDCARE AREA; 21400 W. 153rd St, Olathe, KS; March 23 from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM People who visited these locations are now outside of the time frame to develop symptoms of measles Walgreens in Kansas City, MO

Chuck E. Cheese’s in Olathe

Auburn Pharmacy in Mound City

Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas - Emergency Department

Bath & Body Works at Legends Outlets Kansas City, KS

Crazy 8 at Legends Outlets Kansas City, KS

Orange Leaf in Overland Park

Budget Coin Laundry in Gardner

AMC DINE-IN Studio 28 in Olathe

El Potro Mexican Café in Paola

Payless Discount Foods in Olathe

ALDI in Olathe

Symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash develops and usually starts on the face at the hairline and spreads down to the neck, trunk, arms, and legs.

KDHE urges people who are ill or exhibiting measles-like symptoms to stay at home unless they are seeking medical care. Before visiting a healthcare provider, call ahead and let the provider know of the measles exposure so that the measures can be taken to protect other patients and staff.

The average number of days between when a person is exposed to measles, and when they first start showing symptoms is approximately 10 to 14 days (range of 7 to 21 days). Secondary cases have occurred outside of the daycare. There is concern that some individuals in the general population may have potentially been exposed to persons with measles while they were infectious.

Measles is a respiratory disease caused by a virus. Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing or sneezing. Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears. Measles cannot be spread to others by people who do not have the disease. The best way to prevent measles is to get the MMR vaccine. Currently, KDHE is not recommending any changes to the routine vaccination schedule. If you have had measles or have been vaccinated, your risk of contracting the disease is extremely low.

Because measles is a highly infectious disease, it is very important, if a person has been exposed and is starting to experience symptoms that they STAY HOME except to see a healthcare provider and limit their contact with people

For questions call the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 913-477-8343, Linn County Health Department at 913-795-7302, or the KDHE Epidemiology hotline at 877-427-7317.

For more information about measles, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/features/Measles/index.html.

###

KDHE’s mission is to protect and improve the health and environment of all Kansans.