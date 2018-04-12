4th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser - May 5

Communities In Schools of Mid-America is hosting its 4th annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on May 5. This fundraiser will provide funding for the Southeast Kansas area.

The Golf Tournament will be held at Four Oaks Golf Course and will follow a 4-person Scramble format. The cost is $200 per team which includes food, drinks, and a golf cart.

Raffle prizes are available, as well as hole-in-one opportunities on select holes.

For more information, please contact Lashawn Taylor at Lashawn.Taylor@cismidamerica.org or 620.875.4466.