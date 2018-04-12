4th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser - May 5

Communities In Schools of Mid-America is hosting its 4th annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser on May 5. This fundraiser will provide funding for the Southeast Kansas area.
The Golf Tournament will be held at Four Oaks Golf Course and will follow a 4-person Scramble format. The cost is $200 per team which includes food, drinks, and a golf cart.
Raffle prizes are available, as well as hole-in-one opportunities on select holes.
For more information, please contact Lashawn Taylor at Lashawn.Taylor@cismidamerica.org or 620.875.4466.
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
"It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."More >>
"It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>