Erie High School Town Hall Forum - April 28

Erie High School students will be hosting a town hall forum on April 28th from 6 to 8pm., and all members of the community are invited. If you would please add this event to your community calendar and mention it on air it would be greatly appreciated! Below is flyer that has all the who, what, when and where. Those confirmed to attend include Kansas Senator Dan Goddard, 2nd Congressional candidate Kelly Standley, and 2nd Kansas House District candidate Kenneth Collins. If anyone has questions they should call Erie High School at (620) 244-3287 or email there questions to 20mainm@usd101.com