PSU Track and Field to Host Jock's Nitch Relays

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University men's and women's outdoor track & field teams will field a busy weekend of action at Prentice Gudgen Track as the Gorillas host the 29th Annual Jock's Nitch High School Gorilla Relays Friday (Apr. 13) and the 10th Annual David Suenram Gorilla Classic Saturday (Apr. 14).



The Gorilla Relays begin at 3 p.m. (CST) Friday with both field events and running events. More than 1,100 high school athletes will take part in the large meet. Admission is $5. Children 12 & under and PSU college students with a valid I.D. are free.



The Gorilla Classic starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with field events. Running events begin at 2 p.m. Admission Saturday also is $5. Children 12 & under and PSU college students with a valid I.D. are free.



The Pitt State men remain ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA NCAA Division II Top 25 poll, while the Pitt State women climbed one spot to No. 2 in the national poll after a strong showing at the David Noble Angelo State University Relays last week.