Freeman Health System holds RN Grad Party

Some nursing students had the chance to let loose before graduation today.

Freeman Health System in Joplin held their second annual "pre-graduation" party for local nursing students who will graduate this year.

Students also had a chance to learn about some of the different nursing positions that Freeman offers -- including general surgery, cardiology, and neurology.

Students also networked and participated in on the spot interviews.

Officials with Freeman say that the event is a good way for them to meet the growing demands of a rapidly expanding health care field.

April Bennett, Vice President of Nursing Services at Freeman says, "First and foremost we're hoping that they know just how much we appreciate them, how much we value them as new nurses coming into our field. We are, even in Southwest Missouri, continuing to see nursing just growing and expanding and so the opportunities, there's just so many of them."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for registered nurses are expected to grow 15-percent by the year 20-26.

More information on Freeman's job opportunities for nurses can be found here: https://www.freemanhealth.com/careers/.