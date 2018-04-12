MSSU Men Add Two for Next Season

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – Missouri Southern men's basketball coach has announced the addition of two individuals as part of his 2018 signing class.
 
The Lions will add a high school player, as well as a Division II transfer.
 
"We are excited about the additions of Ted (Brown) and Kyle (Younge) to our program," Boschee said. "They are tremendous young men who will fit perfectly into our culture here at MSSU."
 
Ted Brown is a 6-10, 270-pound center that comes to the Lions after two years at Concordia-St. Paul. This season as a sophomore for the Golden Bears, Brown saw action in all 29 games with 16 starts. HE averaged 8.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and shot 57 percent from the field. He was second on the team with 13 blocks. As a freshman he appeared in 30 games with 27 starts, averaging 8.8 points in 22 minutes per game.
 
Brown is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and he prepped at Dowling Catholic High School where he was a four-year letter winner. He helped the Maroons to an Iowa State Tournament appearance, averaging 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He was a first-team All-State and All-Conference pick.
 
Brown is the son of Jeanne and Bob Brown and will be a business major at Southern.
 
"Ted comes from a great high school program at Dowling Catholic, and had two good years at Concordia," Boschee said. "We recruited him out of high school and feel fortunate to get him the second time around. He provides a huge inside presence for us next year. Ted has great hands and finishes at or above the rim. We feel extremely lucky to get a kid of his caliber this early in the recruiting process."
 
Kyle Younge Jr., a 5-9 guard, is a native of St. Louis, Mo. and comes to Southern from Jennings High School. A two-year letter winner for the Warriors, Younge played for coach Travis Wallace and he averaged 18 points, 3.0 steals and 3.0 assists as a junior. He followed that up with 18 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4.0 assists as a senior.
 
Younge was a first-team All-State and All-Conference pick, while also being named his conference Player of the Year. He helped Jennings to a third-place finish in the Missouri State High School Class 4 Tournament.
 
The son of Kyle Young Sr. and Alitta Barnes, Young is undecided on his future major at Southern.
 
"Kyle comes from a very successful high school program as well," Boschee said. "He has the ability to make plays for himself and others. He is coming off a record-setting season at Jennings High School. He is the type of four-year guy that we want in our program. We are extremely excited and fortunate to have him here at MSSU."

