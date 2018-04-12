MSSU's Heckemeyer Breaks Heptathlon Record

The Raiders stayed undefeated on Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from CNC rival Baxter Springs.More >>
The Raiders stayed undefeated on Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from CNC rival Baxter Springs.More >>
Senior linebacker Demetrius Bernard will be a team captain for the third straight season, while senior QB John Roderique has been selected for the second time.More >>
Senior linebacker Demetrius Bernard will be a team captain for the third straight season, while senior QB John Roderique has been selected for the second time.More >>
Former Baxter Springs HS pitcher Jarret Dotson threw 6+ shutout innings in game two of the double-header.More >>
Former Baxter Springs HS pitcher Jarret Dotson threw 6+ shutout innings in game two of the double-header.More >>
The Cardinals are now 14-2 overall.More >>
The Cardinals are now 14-2 overall.More >>
Senior Allie Heckemeyer broke her own school record in the heptathlon and posted the second highest score in Division II this year.More >>
Senior Allie Heckemeyer broke her own school record in the heptathlon and posted the second highest score in Division II this year.More >>
The Lions will gain a 6'10" transfer from Concordia-St. Paul, as well as a guard from Jennings High School in Missouri.More >>
The Lions will gain a 6'10" transfer from Concordia-St. Paul, as well as a guard from Jennings High School in Missouri.More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
"It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."More >>
"It has to withstand 400 degrees for five minutes with a 700 pound load on it."More >>