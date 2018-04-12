MSSU's Heckemeyer Breaks Heptathlon Record

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Wichita, Kan. -- Missouri Southern senior track and field athlete Allie Heckemeyer broke her own school record and posted the second-highest score in Division II this year as she competed at the KT Woodman Classic on Wednesday.



Heckemeyer, already the school record holder in the indoor pentathlon and outdoor heptathlon, bested her school record in the heptathlon by 111 points as she won the event at Wichita State.



Heckemeyer won the long jump, while finishing second in the high jump, 800m and 200m. She won the event by 32 points.



Heckemeyer's total was a high provisional and is good enough for second-best in Division II this year.



Heckemeyer and the Lions will be in action at Pittsburg State this Saturday.