Pitt State Sweeps DH at Northwest

The Pitt State baseball team swept a double-header at Northwest Missouri State on Thursday. The Gorillas won game one 16-3, and won game two 5-0.

In game one PSU collected 21 hits. Andrew Vogelbaugh went 2-5 with a HR and 3 RBI. Hunter Clanin was 3-6 with a double and 4 RBI.

In game two, former Baxter Springs High School pitcher Jarret Dotson got the start for the Gorillas. The freshman threw 6 2/3 shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out three.

The Gorillas are now 26-13 overall this season, including 18-9 in the MIAA. They'll wrap up the series against the Bearcats on Friday at 1 pm.