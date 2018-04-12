Gorillas Select 2018 Football Captains

The Pittsburg State Gorillas have picked their football captains for the upcoming season. Head coach Tim Beck announced the results of the team vote at practice Thursday morning.

Demetrius Bernard - senior LB (3rd selection)

Brenner Clemons - RS sophomore WR (1st selection)

Ryan Dodd - junior OL (1st selection)

John Roderique - senior QB (2nd selection)

Darian Taylor - senior LB (1st selection)

Simanu'a Thomas - junior DL (1st selection)

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head football coach Tim Beck announced the Gorillas' 2018 team captains at the start of practice Thursday morning (Apr. 12) at Brandenburg Field/Carnie Smith Stadium.



Beck announced six captains as a result of the team vote: senior linebacker Demetrius Bernard, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Brenner Clemons, junior offensive lineman Ryan Dodd, senior quarterback John Roderique, senior linebacker Darian Taylor and junior defensive lineman Simanu'a Thomas.



Bernard becomes a three-year team captain, after being voted to the post in both 2016 and 2017, and Roderique becomes a two-year captain honoree. The other four individuals are first-time selections.



Thursday's practice was the Gorillas' final tune-up before spring drills culminate with the 2018 Spring Game Saturday (Apr. 14). The contest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Center.