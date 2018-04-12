As the Oklahoma teacher walkout ends, Quapaw Public Schools educators reflect on their time at the Capitol

Laura and her colleagues from Quapaw Public Schools gather before an evening of picketing.

Some of the same educators she has been banding together with throughout the walkout.

"We went multiple days, and every day was energizing, it was positive, we were excited" says Laura Heffley, the librarian at Quapaw Elementary School.

The group began their three and a half hour drive to the capitol around 5:30 every morning and wouldn't get back until around 10 at night

"We had solidarity. And then we would go in the capitol. And when they would vote on education measures, or even try to bring them up, they were voted down. It was very frustrating. So we were up and down our emotions are up and down"

The hundreds of Oklahoma teachers that gathered to rally, may have also used that time to decide they want to add another task into their lives.

"I do think we've made more passion or I don't think there would have been 460 people that filed to run for an office. Because usually, you don't have anyone. I know most of the time, they d not have an opponent" says Terri Graves, a teacher from Quapaw Middle School.

Although the walkout is over, some Oklahoma teachers have been inspired and have taken it upon themselves to run for state House and Senate seats.

"Our protesting has made other people interested in the democracy of our state, wanting to be more involved, maybe wanting to help the educational process out. I think maybe if we didn't accomplish anything else, we have made people more aware of the situation and hopefully things will change and will get better"

One of the educators we spoke with says the Quapaw group says they are not happy about the walk out ending, saying each school administration should have been responsible for deciding when the walkout ends.

She also says they may be back in school, but they will continue to make their presence known at the capitol.